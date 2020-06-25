Originally slated for May 26 and delayed by the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, runoffs from the March 3 Republican and Democratic primaries are now scheduled for July 14, with early voting to begin June 29.
All voters in all Brewster County precincts may cast ballots early at the Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex, 203 North 7th Street in Alpine on Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, July 10 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
On election day, Tuesday, July 14, Pcts. 1, 2, 4 and 8 will vote at the Val Beard Office Complex; Pct. 3 voters will cast ballots at the Marathon Community Center, 2nd and Avenue E in Marathon; and Pcts. 5, 6, and 7 will vote at the J.W. “Red” Pattillo Community Center, Highway 118 in Study Butte/Terlingua.
All polling places will be open on election day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The candidates
At the state level, for State Senator, Dist. 19, Republican incumbent Peter Flores on Nov. 3 will face the winner of the battle between Democrats Roland Gutierrez and Xochil Pena Rodriguez.
For Railroad Commissioner, Democrats Roberto R. “Beto” Alanzo and Chrysta Castaneda are vying for the chance to face Republican James “Jim” Wright in the final race.
At the federal level, in the U.S. Senate race, Democrats Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West will face off for the right to challenge Republican Senator John Cornyn in November.
Finally, for U.S. Representative, Dist. 23, Republicans Raul Reyes and Tony Gonzales will compete for the chance to run against Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones for the seat being vacated by Republican Will Hurd.
Since Texas does not register voters along party lines, anyone can vote in either party primary. But voters who cast ballots on the Republican ticket in the March 3 primary can only vote in the Republican runoff, and vice versa. Those who didn’t vote in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.
Voters may view sample ballots for both party contests and complete election details, including ballots by mail, at brewstercountytx.com
