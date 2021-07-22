Sheriff discusses human trafficking

Brewster County Commissioner’s Court held its regularly scheduled meeting on July 14, followed by the first fiscal year 2022 budget workshop. Commissioner, Pct. 3, Ruben Ortega was absent.
During the budget workshop, Sheriff Ronny Dodson addressed the topic of illegal immigration, noting that the call volume at the sheriff’s office had increased about 20% from last year.
“The workload is doubling and tripling, and we are being asked by the federal agencies to help because they can’t keep up,“ said Dodson. “Two border patrolmen are assigned to our deputies, and they stay busy all the time, constantly in the field helping ranchers and doing stuff like that.” In addition, Dodson announced new human trafficking laws would take effect in September, saying, “On Sept. 1 they are going to start putting a lot of people in jail. We are having a lot of trouble right now with the U.S. attorney’s office. They are in the same position we are right now. It is so much and so overwhelming that they are only taking the worst of the worst.”
He also noted a significant increase in the number of smugglers’ seized vehicles in the impound lot.
In other news, commissioners approved designating county Tax Assessor/Collector Sylvia Vega, who is in her first term in office, to calculate and certify the fiscal year 2021 tax rates. Vega said previous Tax Assessor/Collector Betty Jo Rooney would be assisting her.
Commissioners then accepted the resignation of Constable, Pct. 1, Nick Harrison for family reasons, and accepted the appointment of Flavio Rene Ybarra, Jr., who will hold that position until the 2022 general election.
Dodson said Ybarra was also a part-time sheriff’s deputy as well as constable, serving a dual commission. He then swore in Ybarra as the new Pct. 1 constable.
Commissioners approved a resolution for a partnership between the county and BBT to deploy fiber optic facilities with grant funds from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
“The NTIA, which is under the Department of Commerce for the federal government, is putting out a grant for $288 million dollars from the federal level out to the entire nation for broad band infrastructure to be deployed,” said Tucker Gandy of BBT.
Areas targeted for fiber optics will include parts of Marathon, and Cano specifically requested that the areas south of the railroad track in Alpine be prioritized, citing socioeconomic factors. Gandy said the infrastructure would be one of BBT’s key priorities this year, and there would be other projects planned in the Tri-County.
Finally, Emergency Management Coordinator Stephanie Elmore cited the county-wide burn ban, saying anyone wishing to have a prescribed burn must contact her or the sheriff’s office dispatch for permission. Residents must provide information on the location, what will be burned, and nearby water sources to obtain approval.
A special commissioner’s court meeting to include a continuation of the budget workshop was held July 21, and the next regularly scheduled commissioner’s court meeting is set for Wednesday, July 28, at 9:30 a.m. Meetings will be held in the commissioner’s courtroom and via Facebook Live videoconference.
