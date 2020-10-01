South County gathering welcomes all

On U.S. Highway 118 about 52 miles south of Alpine, Jackass Flats is set to welcome visitors for a weekend of good food, burro races and goat roping, family friendly games, and live music.
Jackass Flats Improvement Association will sponsor its second annual Dutch Oven Cook-off/Potluck and Southwestern Gathering on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, and everyone is invited.
The Association is dedicated to improvement, entertainment, and history on Terlingua Ranch in south Brewster County, and the complex includes the Little Burro Country Store, the Tin Barn, the neighborhood pavilion, and public campgrounds.
Ranch hand and wrangler Angelina Taylor said the event began last year when her boss Pam Gordon and the Association partners wanted to put together a gathering just for people to have fun.
“We wanted to have goat roping and a Dutch oven cook-off,” said Taylor. “It was really just for our community, but it’s set to be a lot bigger this year, and we plan to do it every year.”
Saturday and Sunday will start with breakfast for donations from 8-10 a.m. at the Terlingua American Legion on Hwy. 118 across from Jackass Flats. Proceeds will benefit the Legion.
An art show in the Tin Barn will start 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring local artists with pottery, sculptures, paintings, and more. Activities are planned throughout the day, including games like corn hole and horse shoes, covered wagon rides, and trail rides. Visitors may bring their own horses to explore some trails on Terlingua Ranch.
The Dutch oven competition will start Saturday afternoon as competitors light up their fires and begin cooking. The Association will provide wood and fire pits. Judging and pot luck starts at 6 p.m.
Categories include meat, biscuits and bread, potatoes and vegetables, and dessert. All entries must be cooked on site. The Dutch oven entry fee is $5, with proceeds going to the winners, along with other prizes.
Books will open for goat roping at 5 p.m., with competition starting at 7 p.m.
To finish a busy day with live music and dancing, Scott Walker and the Edge of Texas Band will perform from 9 p.m.-midnight at the Pavilion.
Sunday will feature Cowboy Church and gospel music at the Pavilion from 9:30-10:30 a.m., then a day filled with burro races, sack races, more games, and a boot scramble at noon in the arena behind the Tin Barn.
RV and primitive campsites will be available, and visitors may start arriving Friday to set up.
“It’s just a lot of fun, and a place to come and relax,” said Taylor. “With everything going on right now, it’s an outdoor place for everyone to enjoy.”
For more information, or for camping and lodging reservations, call 432-371-2082.
