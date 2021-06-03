Father’s Day car show coming to town

Although an established tradition in many towns and burbs across the country, Alpine will see its first Father’s Day car show later this month.
On Sunday, June 20, Quarter Circle 7 hotel, Spicewood restaurant, and The Stable Performance Cars will sponsor the inaugural Father’s Day car show and swap meet. Individuals and car clubs are all welcomed.
Quarter Circle 7 Manager Karen Sulewski billed it as a diversified event, and she expects to see cool cars, hot rods, antique cars, and more, along with motorcycles.
Said Sulewski, “It’s been a tradition in my life wherever I’ve lived that there was always a Father’s Day car show. You can get out and get your first spring ride. I was always part of the car show culture.”
The event will be held in the Quarter Circle 7 parking lot on U.S. Highway 90 west. Admission to the public is free, and free hot dogs with all the trimmings will be available. A DJ will keep the crowd lively with a day of car-related tunes.
Registration is $25 per vehicle, and sponsor trophies will be awarded for best in show, top five in the show, and people’s choice.
“It will be a fun time to bring your car out and show it off,” said Sulewski.
To register, call the Quarter Circle at 432-837-1100, or stop by the front desk. Registration may also be done the day of the show. Vendors are encouraged, and should call the Quarter Circle for more information.
