Brewster County voters continue to flock to the polls, with 31.8% of registered voters already having cast ballots in just six days of early voting. At press time, eight days remained to vote early before the Nov. 3 general election.
Early voting for both the general election and the City of Alpine municipal election will continue through Oct. 30.
In this bitterly fought presidential election year, voters continued to line up at Brewster County’s only polling place, eager to make their voices heard. As of press time Wednesday, of 7,556 registered voters, 1,913 had cast in-person ballots, with 492 mail-in ballots received so far, for a total of 2,405.
In the City of Alpine municipal election, postponed by coronavirus fears from its official May 2 date, and with numbers heavily influenced by running concurrently with the presidential election, 723 votes have so far been cast, although only the Ward 4 race is contested.
All registered voters in all Brewster County precincts and all City of Alpine wards may cast their ballots early at the Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex, 203 North Seventh Street in Alpine.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Val Beard Complex will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On Monday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 29, the polling place will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Friday, Oct. 23, and Friday Oct. 30, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
On election day, voters must cast their ballots in the precinct in which they are registered. For the city election, all voters will cast their ballots at the Alpine Civic Center on Nov. 3.
At the polls, voters must show a valid photo ID. To see acceptable forms of voter ID, visit votetexas.gov, and click on Identification Requirements for Voting.
Per Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-29, face coverings are not required for in-person voting, but are encouraged.
Voters may view official sample ballots for Brewster County at the elections office annex at the county courthouse, 203 North Seventh Street in the Val Beard office complex in Alpine, or online at brewstercountytx.com. Click on Elections Information, then on Official Sample Ballot.
Sample ballots for the City of Alpine election are available at cityofalpine.com. Click on Elections, then Sample Ballot.
