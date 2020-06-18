After months with only a single confirmed COVID-19 case, Brewster County confirmed 10 new cases in Alpine and North County since June 12.
On June 12, the county received confirmation of positive cases for a man in his 60s, a woman in her 30s, and a woman in her 50s. The cause of transmission is under investigation in all three cases.
Then on June 13, a woman in her 40s, a teenaged boy, and a man in his 50s were announced as testing positive. Officials are investigating the source of transmission for the woman, and person-to-person transmission is suspected with the teenager and the man.
The latest cases announced on June 14 were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 20s. All transmissions were assumed to be community-spread at this time.
All 10 are self-isolating at home.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is helping the county identify any close contacts so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
In a press release, the DSHS reminded the public that it is conducting contact investigations on those who tested positive to determine possible exposure to others.
Because one of the recent COVID-19 positive individuals was a staff member at Alpine ISD, the district began a 14-day closure period on June 13. All district campuses, offices, facilities, and operations will remain closed until June 29.
All summer school instructions for grades pre-k through eighth were canceled, and summer school for high school students will continue virtually. Administrators for each campus will contact summer school participants individually.
All summer workouts and conditioning are suspended until further notice, along with the summer meal program.
All buildings will be deeply sanitized prior to reopening.
The district will continue to monitor the situation, and will provide additional information as needed.
A mobile coronavirus test unit will be in Alpine on Tuesday, June 23 at the North Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 102 South 2nd Street. Tests are conducted by appointment only. To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
As of press time, 1,499,015 Texans had been tested for the coronavirus, with 89,108 testing positive, or about 8.9%, and 1,983 deaths, or about 2.2% of those testing positive, slightly lower than last week.
There are currently 28,036 active cases in the state, with 2,518 hospitalized, or about 8.9%, slightly higher than last week.
Texas currently has 14,993 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, and 5,869 ventilators.
There were 17 unemployment claims in Brewster County for the period May 31-June 11.
