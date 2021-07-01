Trustees discuss STAAR test results

STAAR test results headlined the Alpine ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting on June 29.
The annual assessment includes testing for third through eighth grade students in reading and math, fourth and seventh grade writing, fifth and eighth grade science, eighth grade social studies, and high school end-of-course assessments for English I, English II, algebra I, biology, and U.S. history. Students at all levels were graded based on three levels of achievement - approaches, meets, and masters. Approaches is passing, meets is a higher threshold, and masters is the highest level.
Alpine ISD Superintendent Becky McCutchen then presented information on the district’s results compared to the state percentages. Forty-nine percent of third graders who took the math portion passed, compared to 61% of the state average. Forty-nine percent of third graders who took the writing portion passed, compared to 53% statewide. Fifth grade math, reading, and science scored above the state average, as did sixth grade reading and math.
High school student results were outstanding compared to the state average, with stellar results in English, biology, U.S. history, and algebra in all three levels of achievement.
McCutchen said the approaches level was particularly good compared to the state, but could show some improvement in third to eighth grade math and fourth and seventh grade writing. Writing and math were two areas the district will focus on. The district examined individual student annual growth, and was already planning on how it could do better.
McCutchen later told the Avalanche there was a statewide certified teacher shortage, and the district was hiring additional interventionist teachers for reading and math.
Departing principal Verl O’Bryant gave his last data presentation for the elementary school, as did new middle school principal Judith Pardo-Alferez and high school principal Lee Sanchez. “There is a lot of work to be done. I talked to the teachers, and they know what they are up against,” said O’Bryant.
Jessica Murphy will step in to replace O’Bryant as the new elementary school principal. McCutchen said fourth grade reading and math were above the state average, but fourth and seventh grade writing was below. Writing would be a focus this year, since scores have been historically low. She also pointed out that students below sixth grade had lower attendance rates. Pardo-Alferez said overall, fifth, sixth, and eighth graders did well on the exam, while seventh graders performed well below the state average, the norm for this grade level historically. She said failing students would be placed in response intervention classes, and the school would focus specifically on seventh grade.
On a brighter note, McCutchen praised the eighth grade teachers as their students performed well above the state average in all four subject areas, and did exceptionally well overall.
Going forward, McCutchen said the campuses were working on plans to address low performing students that will include response intervention classes, additional time with teachers, reducing class sizes, and additional after school programs. More specific plans are in the works, and would be announced at a later date.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting is set for Wednesday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Alpine ISD Administration Building Board Room.
