As businesses in the Tri-County reopen and the area pushes forward to recover economically from coronavirus restrictions, Presidio County officials on May 23 confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county.
Health authorities said the patient was a woman in her 40s, and the case was travel related. She is self-isolating, and the local Texas Department of State Health Services is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who many have been in contact with the affected individual.
The woman was screened locally at a Preventative Care Health Services clinic.
As of press time, the Tri-County’s only other COVID-19 case was an individual in south Brewster County who self-quarantined at home and recovered.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased reopening of the state started in late April, and will continue in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, Abbott announced that mall food court dining areas could resume operations immediately, and amusement and water parks could open May 29 with restrictions.
On May 31, youth summer camps and youth sports will reopen, along with certain professional sports without spectators. Those include basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball, and tennis, and leagues will first have to apply for permission from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Abbott also aims to start college football on time, with fans in the stands.
The latest numbers show 906,074 Texans had been tested for the coronavirus, with 55,971 testing positive, or about 6.19%, and 1,527 deaths, or about 2.7% of those testing positive.
There are currently 22,662 active cases in the state, with 1,534 hospitalized, or about 6.7%, down from 8.1% hospitalized last week and 10% the week before. The percent of hospitalizations continues to decline each week.
