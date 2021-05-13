Taxes an issue for short-term rentals in county

Summer is right around the corner, and visitors are choosing to stay in short-term bed and breakfasts and vacation rentals, to the delight of property owners who generate income from renting out their guest rooms or homes.
Although Brewster County is doing exceptionally well with high numbers of visitations this year, the flip side is collecting county taxes that are rightfully owed. Short-term rental companies have entered into an agreement with the state to get the 6% hotel occupancy tax added to each hotel room, but it does not include the additional 7% that is owed to the county.
Furthermore, Brewster County Tourism Director Robert Alvarez said cities have much more control over a short-term rental than counties, as they can enact ordinances to regulate those rentals. He said the county has been researching ways to get the short-term rental owners to pay the county portion of the taxes through consultation with legal counsel at the Texas Hotel Occupancy Association and County Attorney Steve Houston.
According to Alvarez, over 50% of short-term rental owners are delinquent on the county portion of their taxes. However, he admitted that 90% of the time, owners had no idea they are breaking the law.
Adding another challenge is the fact that many of the short-term rental hosts remain anonymous, and tracking them down is difficult unless they come forward on their own. Nevertheless, Alvarez values the strong partnership of the short-term rental industry with tourism.
“Short term rental folks are great partners in the hotel industry. They provide much-needed extra lodging in Brewster County,“ he said.
But he added that the issue would be put on hold until next year due to legal implications with the county’s ability to regulate the rentals.
Over at the City of Alpine, City Attorney Sandy Wilson said failure to pay hotel-motel occupancy taxes constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $500 for each day payments are late, and the city is actively investigating potential violators. The city, with a 7% hotel occupancy tax rate, can then bring a lawsuit for unpaid taxes.
Wilson didn’t think there were a significant number of violators in the city, as many short-term rental owners do the right thing and apply for a permit. However, she admitted the city is not aware of how many violators are out there.
Back in Brewster County, County Treasurer Julie Morton said the best bet was to have delinquent tax attorneys who already go after those who do not pay property taxes also go after after violators. She admitted that although legally a county attorney and an auditor can do the work, it isn’t feasible, and she thinks delinquent tax attorneys might yield better results.
“I wish it was different because we have a lot of missing revenue out there,” said Morton. “It seems as though that is probably the best route for the county to try to get some money back.” “We value these short-term rentals. We need them in the hotel lodging industry. We just want everybody to pay their fair share,” said Alvarez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.