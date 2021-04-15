Early voting starts Monday

Early voting for the City of Alpine and Alpine ISD elections opens Monday, April 19, and runs through Tuesday, April 27.
Registered voters in city Wards 1 and 5 may cast their ballots early at City Council Chambers, 803 West Holland Avenue. Registered voters in AISD Single Member Districts 3 and 4 may cast early ballots at the Alpine Civic Center, 801 West Holland Avenue.
At both locations, polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 27. On Tuesday through Friday, April 20-23, and Monday, April 26, polls will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
On election day, Saturday, May 1, polling places at both locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
In the city contests, Judy Stokes will challenge incumbent Maria Curry for the Ward 1 position, and Jerry Johnson and Tracy Cash will vie for the Ward 5 seat being vacated by Rick Stephens.
Sara Tandy is running unopposed in Ward 3, and her name will not appear on the ballot.
In the AISD Board of Trustees election, Nichole Ahrens and Monty Kimball are competing for the Dist. 3 spot now held by Billy Ray Laxton, and Jimmy Morris will challenge incumbent Rachel Carvajal for the Dist. 4 position.
In Dist. 1, incumbent Eddie Natera is running unopposed, and his name will not appear on the ballot.
At the polls, voters must show a valid photo ID. To see acceptable forms of voter ID, visit votetexas.gov, and click on Identification Requirements for Voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.