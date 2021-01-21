Court debates new law enforcement facility

Brewster County Commissioners Court held its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 13, and the main topic of discussion was the possibility of a new county law enforcement center and jail facility.
USDA Rural Development Director John Perkins gave an overview of the federal loan process, and noted the facility would have to be funded by loans since it was not eligible for grants. Perkins said a tax bond would be required for security, and the USDA would then purchase the bond from the county.
Sheriff Ronny Dodson voiced his support for a new facility, saying the U.S. Marshals had contacted his office due to an influx of cases. Dodson said he didn’t want to burden taxpayers with a bond, but simply obtain loans.
He noted the county makes about $800,000 a year from the jail, with the federal government an important client. Dodson said if the county foregoes a new jail, a private company would step in and build one.
He added that Pecos, Ector, and Midland counties often inquire about jail space in Brewster County. Dodson said a new facility could hold more federal prisoners without having them transported to the private facility in Sierra Blanca.
Commissioner, Pct. 3, Ruben Ortega, expressed concern about the possibility of taxes increasing, and said the county needed more information pertaining to debt owed.
“It’s all going to come down to the tax money. There’s no way around it. You can say it will pay for itself, but it does not,” said Ortega. “We are already cutting services to our constituents that are badly needed. We need to let the public know what our intentions are, as they are the ones who are going to have to pay. I don’t think the county is in business to make money.”
Judge Eleazar Cano admitted that more information was needed to make an informed decision, and argued that the longer the county waits, the more expensive it would be later.
“When was the last time the county raised property taxes? I don’t see the expansion of a jail as an opportunity for us to make money. I see it as an opportunity to break even, where we don’t have to tax the local taxpayers,” Cano said.
In other news,Emergency Management Coordinator Stephanie Elmore provided an update on COVID-19 vaccine distributions. Cano said he contacted Texas Senator, Dist. 19, Ronald Gutierrez, and told him more personnel would be needed to distribute the vaccine. Elmore said she spoke with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and requested assistance when the vaccines do arrive.
Finally, Cano recognized the recent Big Bend Livestock Show Association FFA and 4-H members, along with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, for the show held Jan. 7-9 in Alpine. Becky McCutchen, president of the Livestock Show Association, said it was a huge success, garnering more than $260,000 for the exhibitors.
The next regularly scheduled commissioner’s court meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m. via Facebook Live.
