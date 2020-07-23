Alpine prepares for Ranch Rodeo

The 2020 Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is fast approaching, and teams from Texas and New Mexico have sent in their entries for the action at the SALE arena in Alpine.
The rodeo will follow a COVID-19 protocol approved by Sul Ross State University, and is consistent with guidelines for rodeo and equestrian events set forth by the State of Texas. Exact precautions can be found at bigbenranchrodeo.com.
All cowboys, Ranch Rodeo committee members, volunteers, and spectators will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
The two-go format will continue this year, with each team competing in each event every night, offering two days of non-stop action. These events earn teams points toward qualifying for the World Championship Ranch Rodeo in November. The ranch rodeo winner automatically earns a chance to compete in the World Championship.
Events include ranch bronc riding in which one member from each team will ride a bucking horse for eight seconds in a working ranch saddle and one-rein halter.
Wild cow milking involves four team members roping a cow, with one cowboy milking her and the other three cowboys holding her, all in less than two minutes. In the team doctoring event, four team members pick one numbered animal from a large herd, rope it, and place a paint mark between the animal’s eyes in less than two minutes.
Up to six members from each team can compete in team branding. Two teams compete simultaneously, and they each have two minutes to rope, throw, and mark two calves.
Four team members have two minutes to sort out three head of cattle from a herd in the team sorting event. The catch is that the cows are numbered, and the cowboys must sort them in numerical order based on a starting number called out by the announcer.
In addition to the evening rodeo sessions, on Saturday the Ranch Horse Association of America competition begins at 9 a.m. at the SALE arena, and the Youth Working Cow Horse Competition starts 2 p.m., also at the SALE arena. Both events showcase the talent of the rider and the horse in many ranch-related exercises.
The awards ceremony will immediately follow Saturday’s rodeo session at the SALE arena, and there will be a dance at the Ole Crystal Bar starting at 9 p.m. featuring Bri Bagwell.
On Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m., there will be a service at the Big Bend Cowboy Church in Alpine.
For more information, contact Chachi Hawkins at 432-364-2696, or visit the website at bigbendranchrodeo.com.
