Alpine welcomes new Oasis owners

From the industrial technology shop at Sul Ross State University, to a demanding oil field career, and owning his own business with wife Shera, Eric Welch is happy to be back in Alpine.
The Welch’s, who had been long time Oasis customers, purchased ownership of tire shop on Nov. 1, after previous owners Morton and Wilma Smith retired.
Eric hails from Bandera, and Shera from San Angelo, but the husband-wife team have called Alpine home for over 20 years. Shera currently teaches at Fort Davis ISD, where children Olin and Austin attend school.
The Welch’s first approached the Smiths over a year ago to ask if they would be interesting in selling the business, but it was only recently that the Welch’s lives took a different turn. Morton and Wilma asked Eric if taking over the business was something he really wanted to pursue, and his answer was a resounding “yes.”
Said Eric, “I have been in the oilfield for the last 16 years, and I have been on the road all over the country, so this was a good opportunity for me to get back home and be with my family.”
Whether shopping for new tires as a gift this holiday season or replacing a worn or damaged tire, Oasis Tire can also take care of it all.
“If there is a certain tire that you need, Eric is really good about trying to find a distributor to get those tires for you,” said Shera.
Eric agreed, adding, “We like to do the hard-to-find stuff, and not everyday type tires. We do an unbelievable number of special orders.”
Two of the bestselling tires include the Yokohama and Cooper light truck tires.
“In the past, I’ve gotten quotes at other places just to see how much more I was paying, and I wasn’t paying any more,” said Shera. “Oasis was always offering me a good price for my tires, and there was no reason for me to travel out of town. We know a lot of our customers, and we want to make them keep coming back.”
Oasis also plans to offer state vehicle inspections in the future.
Though it all happened very quickly, Eric is pleased with the decision he made.
“It was a fast deal,” he said. “I left my oilfield job one day, and the next day I was out here doing this. I am happy to be back here as a full-time member of the community. I have always been proud to live in Alpine.”
Of her former business, Wilma said, “We had a great time there. We owned it for 20 years, and we will miss all of our customers. The new owners are good kids. They will do well, and we wish them luck!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.