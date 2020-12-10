Christmas spirit thrives in Brewster County

What started out as Brown Santa delivering Christmas gifts to local children has turned into an effort that extends through the winter months and beyond.
Demand for Brewster County Sheriff’s Office Brown Santa program has increased over the years, but even more so this year.
Said Sheriff Ronny Dodson, “This year there are more because of COVID-19. There are a lot of people out of work, especially our food services people.”
He noted the public’s response to requests for donations has been greater than ever before, and those donations were needed and appreciated.
“When we started out, we were just serving a small part of the community, but now we’re serving the City of Alpine, Marathon, Terlingua, and the whole county,” said Dodson. “It’s very disheartening to see so many people struggling through this thing, but there’s still a lot of pride in the community, and many won’t ask for help.”
For the toy drive, the Sheriff’s Office relies on teachers and individuals who can identify need.
“We first ask parents if they want gifts. We aim to help where it’s needed, and where it’s wanted,” Dodson said.
Through the toy drives officers see seniors who struggle to stay warm during the winter, neighbors identify neighbors who might need help, and local utility companies know who’s in need.
“We saw that in the cold months, there were some who weren’t able to pay their gas bills, propane bills, or electric bills,” said Dodson. “So we checked with the utility companies, and they knew who the needy were in West Texas. At the city gas department, the ladies there know who are in real need, and we worked with them with their heating bills.”
The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t hand out any money, but rather pays directly to the agency, company, landlord, or financial institution. No one gets cash, and most funds are used to help the elderly.
He stressed that many church groups and other organizations also helped those in need.
Said Dodson, “Right now, we’re the middle man in trying to find needy families. We have some individuals who want to personally give to folks who are really in need. We’re helping people find people.”
The Sheriff’s Office also uses Brown Santa donation money to provide Christmas dinner for needy families in Marathon. And once again this Christmas season, Brown Santa will deliver gifts to Marathon Elementary School students.
To donate toys - along with clothing and coats for older children - take new, unwrapped gifts to the Sheriff’s Office by Dec. 24. To donate money, drop it by the Sheriff’s Office
