Early voting for both the Nov. 3 general election and the City of Alpine municipal election starts Tuesday.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the city’s election was postponed from May 2 to November.
All registered voters in all Brewster County precincts and all City of Alpine wards may cast their ballots early at the Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex, 203 North Seventh Street in Alpine.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16, and Monday, Oct. 19, through Thursday, Oct. 22, the Val Beard Complex will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On Monday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 29, the polling place will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Friday, Oct. 23, and Friday Oct. 30, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
On election day, voters must cast their ballots in the precinct in which they are registered. For the city election, voters in all wards will cast their ballots at the Alpine Civic Center on Nov. 3.
County candidates
Contested county positions on the ballot will see Independent write-in candidate and former Brewster County deputy Will Drawe challenging Democratic incumbent Ronny Dodson for the Sheriff position.
Alpine businessman Republican Jim Westermann and Democrat Johnny Milan will face off for the Commissioner Pct. 1 seat.
In other races of local interest, at the federal level, Republican Tony Gonzales, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, and Libertarian Beto Villela will vie for the U.S. Rep. Dist. 23 seat being vacated by Will Hurd.
At the state level, the State Senator, Dist. 19, position will offer incumbent Republican Peter P. “Pete” Flores, Democrat Roland Gutierrez, and Libertarian JoAnne Valdivia.
For the State Rep., Dist. 74, seat, Republican Ruben Falcon and Democrat Eddie Morales will go head-to-head.
In the city
In the only contested City of Alpine position, incumbent Lucy Escovedo will face challenger Martin Sandate for the Ward 4 seat.
At the polls
At the polls, voters must show a valid photo ID. To see acceptable forms of voter ID, visit votetexas.gov and click on Identification Requirements for Voting.
Per Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-29, face coverings are not required for in-person voting, but are encouraged.
Voters may view official sample ballots for Brewster County at the elections office annex at the county courthouse, 107 West Avenue E #3, in Alpine, or online at brewstercountytx.com. Click on Elections Information, then on Official Sample Ballot.
Sample ballots for the City of Alpine election are available at cityofalpine.com. Click on Elections, then Sample Ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.