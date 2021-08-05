k
On July 28 Brewster County commissioners held their regular meeting, and discussed roads and budgets.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Frenchie Causey voiced his concerns over a blocked road on Mosley Loop, and singled out the City of Alpine’s failure to obtain a required permit for a ditch being dug in the county roads, and lack of knowledge as to the location of a water pipeline. Causey said he contacted Jessica Washington from the city’s Public Utilities Department, then spoke to the Water Department to explain that he should be contacted when a county road is being worked on. The county road mistakenly trenched by the city was adjacent to Jesse Mangrem’s residence, who requested a boring and trenching permit from the county.
Judge Eleazar Cano said, “As we move forward with the city, we try to be collaborative. We need to have some order.”
Causey said he also spoke to Interim City Manager Megan Antrim about the issue, and reiterated that the city and the county share certain roads, and the city was required to contact the county to obtain a permit before working on them. Commissioners then approved the boring and trenching permit application from Mangrem to install a water pipeline.
In other business, Cano announced that there were several county taxpayer accounts still under protest with the appraisal district, and details on county revenue would be provided at the next meeting on Aug. 11, when commissioners will vote on the proposed tax rate.
Said Cano, “Even though we have certified values, there are still some under protest, so we are going to hold off until we have more firm numbers from across the street.”
Cano said that in meeting with Treasurer Julie Morton and Auditor Patty Roach, the tax revenue numbers were still being factored. Roach said there was an approximate $741,000 deficit, but Cano said it was not a significant concern since the numbers weren’t final.
Cano then asked Commissioner, Pct. 2, Sara Allen Colando what her thoughts were on the budget, and Colando replied, “Nobody wants their taxes to go up, but sometimes we have to pay a living competitive wage and take care of our employees,” and Cano agreed.
Finally, despite northern Brewster County getting moisture recently, EMC Stephanie Elmore requested a 45-day renewal of the county-wide burn ban due to dry conditions, and commissioners approved.
The next regularly scheduled commissioner’s court meeting is set for Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. via Facebook Live.
