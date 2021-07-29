Controversy hangs over AHS graduate and class rank

Alpine ISD Board of Trustees held its regularly scheduled meeting on July 21, and the main topic of discussion was a grievance from 2021 Alpine High School graduate Dalee Sullivan regarding class ranking and grades.
Sullivan had previously filed a lawsuit against AISD in the 394th District Court. Representing the board and present at the meeting was Austin attorney Kelley Kalchthaler from the law firm Walsh Gallegos Trevino, Kyle and Robinson P.C. Board member Dr. Adrian Billings, Dist. 6, recused himself.
The board heard from Sullivan, who was representing herself, and Superintendent Becky McCutchen in open session. Sullivan made several allegations against the district, claiming there were several grading errors pertaining to class ranking and grade point average that impacted the valedictorian and salutatorian selections. She requested and urged the board to conduct a third-party audit independent of AISD faculty to “ensure the grade point averages are calculated according to the policy set in place at the time of graduation.”
Sullivan added, “I spent the last four years abiding by the rules and being honest by the endeavors. All I ask is that Alpine ISD and staff do the same.”
McCutchen then countered the allegations, and explained the specific grading policies in place. She said that by federal law, the board was legally prohibited from releasing student information to a third party. Sullivan’s parents Shanna and Jason were present at the meeting, and voiced their concerns about the alleged unfairness from the school district.
During closed session deliberations and before a ruling, the Avalanche asked Sullivan what she hopes this grievance would accomplish.
Said Sullivan, “I hope this will accomplish the school district to start being transparent in their actions, especially when it comes to the achievements of their students.”
After a lengthy closed session review, the board reconvened in open session and announced its decision. Vice President Mary McCallister, Dist. 7, made a motion that the board oppose Sullivan’s grievance, and trustees voted 5-1 in favor, with the exception of board member Jimmy Morris, Dist. 4, who voted nay.
Switching gears, the board heard updates from Imperial Construction staff and Les Burke, the architect with Parkhill.
Finally, the board held a public hearing for review and discussion of the district’s annual 2021-2022 federal grant, elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund II (ESSER II). The funding will assist with economic hardships imposed by COVID-19. CFO Clay Braden said the Texas Education Agency had determined the funding would be used to supplement the cost of the ADA-hold harmless policy implemented for the 2020-2021 school year.
Braden said without that policy, AISD would have seen a loss of $974,458 due to a drop in student attendance. Therefore, the funds will be used to cover a portion of the cost and the state will cover the remaining balance. The ESSER II entitlement is $741,509.
The next regularly scheduled Alpine ISD Board of Trustees meeting is set for Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Alpine ISD Administration Building Board Room.
