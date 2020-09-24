In a statement on Sept. 22, Alpine Mayor Andy Ramos announced that the ongoing friction between the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office and the Alpine Police Department over who’s allowed in the county jail was settled.
The issue involved individuals arrested by the Police Department not being admitted into the Brewster County Jail without magistration. The Police Department has no jail of its own, and has been releasing arrested individuals who could not be magistrated in a timely manner.
City Attorney Rod Ponton said in a memo that he had never been asked by either City Manager Erik Zimmer or Police Chief Robert Martin to resolve the issue. At his own initiative, he met with Sheriff Ronny Dodson on Sept. 21, and the two came to an agreement.
Effective immediately, the jail will accept arrested individuals on major felonies, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, and domestic violence. All other misdemeanors will be given a summons, and any other arrests will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Ramos later told the Avalanche, “This is what happens when agencies simply communicate with one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.