History teacher takes on new role

As Alpine ISD kicks off a new school year, devoted teachers like Caroline Fox are prepared to help students achieve their full potential, while encouraging students to appreciate and develop their natural abilities and special interests.
The opportunity to work beyond the classroom presented itself to Fox this year, as she takes on her new role as Director for Curriculum and Special Programs. At all grade levels, the district provides special programs for gifted and talented students, English learners, and other students with special needs.
While teachers are often the first to spot a student’s unique gifts and aptitudes, being able to instruct and lead enables teachers like Fox to serve others while maintaining rigorous standards. This will certainly come in handy as she takes on her new role with enthusiasm, putting her vast educational and leadership experience to work.
Fox began her educational career in 1999 in the tiny town of Valentine, where she taught social studies.
“After graduating, the superintendent offered me a job, but the only thing available was high school social studies, so I took the test, passed it, and the rest is history,” said Fox. “I have been teaching history ever since!”
She and husband Doug, who is the Alpine High School ag teacher, along with daughter Adeline, moved to Alpine in 2001 after Doug was offered the teaching position there. Fox taught English and social studies at Alpine Middle School, and continued with U.S. and world history in 2008. During that time, Fox also obtained her Master of Education and Arts from Sul Ross State University.
Fox’s goals for this academic year are to continue to work closely with the administration mentors and fellow teachers to learn the ins and outs of her new position.
“With the new challenges school districts are facing, I look forward to working toward pragmatic solutions with this great team,” explained Fox. “Coming straight out of the classroom into this position, I am looking forward to learning this side of the education sector, supporting AISD, giving a different perspective, and helping teachers and students however I can.”
Fox has set her sights on continuing to fulfill the district’s mission of providing students with learning experiences to be responsible, productive, and successful citizens in an ever-changing world. She said the district administrative staff had been very welcoming and helpful as she navigates her new role. This is a challenge Fox embraces wholeheartedly.
“I’m very excited to work in a different capacity for Alpine ISD,” Fox exclaimed. “The process of learning all that this job entails will take a while, so I’m trying to be patient with myself. I will miss classroom teaching and my students very much, but change and challenge are good.”
