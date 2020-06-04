Brewster County commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on May 27, and County Judge Eleazar Cano was not present as he was meeting with the Rio Grande Council of Governments. Commissioner, Pct. 3, Ruben Ortega presided in Cano’s absence.
Commissioners approved the Brewster County Emergency Election Contingency Plan, something that would be set in place in case of a natural disaster or other emergency. Elections Administrator Lora Nussbaum said the secretary of state had suggested that the county create the plan, and Nussbaum contacted Emergency Management Coordinator Stephanie Elmore. Elmore in turn notified District Coordinator Al Talavera of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, along with West Texas Program Specialist in preparedness Daniel Alvarado to come up with the contingency plan.
The plan can be viewed on the county’s website at brewstercountytx.com. Click on Elections Information, then Emergency Election Contingency Plan May 2020.
In other news, Elmore announced that the countywide burn ban was still in place. She also said she would be meeting with Rio Grande Council of Governments for an update on the Texas Fiscal Year 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding Program. The $100,000 proposed grant would be split between Brewster, Jeff Davis, Presidio, and Culberson counties, and Elmore said she would meet with the Council to see where Brewster County stood regarding the grant.
In other business, Road and Bridge Superintendent Frenchie Causey provided an update on the proposed fire hydrant project in North Double Diamond on Texas Highway 118 south. Causey said the four dry hydrant pads were already in place, and the next step was to order the tanks. He added that the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department would fill them up. One hydrant should be installed by the end of the month.
Elmore and Causey recently visited the hydrant pads, and Elmore said the locations looked good.
In other news, Causey announced that county workers were repairing the children’s pool area at Fort Peña Colorado Park, also known as Post Park, in Marathon. According to Causey, the crumbling children’s pool had been at the park since the early 1900s, and was in disrepair. An estimated completion date was not determined.
Finally, in preparation for the submittal of the proposed $60,000 road maintenance grant approved by commissioners on May 13, County Treasurer Julie Morton presented the county annual road report, which was subject to commissioners’ approval before submitting to the Texas Department of Transportation. Commissioners then approved the county annual road report. The grant would be used for road maintenance and paving. The next regularly scheduled commissioner’s court meeting is set for Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 am via Facebook Live.
