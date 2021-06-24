Ward named Grand Marshal

The Grand Marshal for Alpine’s 2021 Fourth of July parade and fireworks celebration was recently announced, and Alpine Kiwanis Club honored resident and business owner Bob Ward with the title.
The much-admired owner of CG Morrison Company Family of Stores boasts several accolades earned in the 50 years he has served the community - Volunteer of the Year, Sul Ross State University Hall of Honors, and two-time Business Professional of the Year.
At the same time, Alpine Kiwanis celebrates its golden jubilee this year, and Ward has sponsored or supported every Kiwanis event for five decades. He is one of the founders of the Kiwanis July 4th celebration.
Affectionately known as “The Original,” Ward also serves as “dad” to the Alpine o6 Cowboys baseball team, and is a senior advisor to the Board.
Ward will lead the parade on July 4, and riding in style in a 50-year-old classic car to commemorate the Kiwanis 50th anniversary. Dona Ward, one of Ward’s five daughters, said the Parade Committee picked Ward, a founding member of the club, as the best representative for Grand Marshal this year.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” said Dona. “My dad is obviously a huge inspiration for anyone in the family, and I think all five of his daughters have strived to be nothing less than how he is in this community.”
Dona said her sister Abbey Branch, founder of the Alpine Historical Association and a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, has a residence in Alpine and ties to Alpine. The Ward daughters have been true to their roots in Alpine and valuable members of the community, even though they may have residences elsewhere.
“We still take Alpine ties very seriously,“ Dona. “This trickles down a long road.”
It’s all in the family, since was Bob honored as Alpine Volunteer of the Year in 2009, and his mother Mary Ward received the coveted title in 2007. Alpine Kiwanis is truly appreciative of Ward’s service to the community throughout the years.
Said Ward, “It’s always an honor to be introduced by the Kiwanis Club. I have been an interactive Kiwanian for quite a while because Kiwanis Club is a great service club that serves the community well. We have always tried to give back to the community because it’s just a great place.”
