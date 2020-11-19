Goat ropers headed to Fort Worth

Those attending the National Finals Rodeo this year in Arlington might want to look for Alpine’s own West Texas Chivo Chasers to see a little goat roping action.
Owned by Kayse Muratori, and with lots of help from Production Manager Nancy “Noodle” Buckholder, Chivo Chasers provides everything for a goat-roping event from beginning to end - the goats, the kennels, the chute help, the sound and lights, and more.
Goat roping is a fairly new sport, catching on in a big way just within the past couple of decades. But Muratori said she now sees huge turnouts, especially the Texas Hill Country where goat roping events might draw as many as 2,500 teams.
She described goat roping as team roping in a smaller pen without the horses. There is a header and a healer, both on foot.
“It has gone from a backyard sport to a true production and an actual enterprise,” she said.
Since goat roping isn’t a National Finals Rodeo sport, Chivo Chasers has no direct connection with the upcoming rodeo, but will be at the River Ranch stockyards in Fort Worth.
“With big productions like the NFR, everybody pops up around it to be with the crowd, and that’s where we fall in,” said Muratori. “It’s only a couple of blocks from Billy Bob’s and downtown Fort Worth. It will be accessible for people, and we feel we’re in a good spot.”
Both the National Finals Rodeo and West Texas Chivo Chasers goat roping will take place Dec. 3-12.
Headquartered in Alpine, Chivo Chasers stages roping events for Big Bend Ranch Rodeo, the Sul Ross Exes, cook-offs, and others. Most events are scheduled a year in advance, and planning starts months in advance, with marketing, advertising, and merchandise planning.
Said Muratori, “It’s a huge undertaking, and the workload is taken for granted.”
Jackass Flats in Terlingua, a Chivo Chasers sponsor, will be sending a team roping group to Fort Worth.
“They are amazing sponsors, and all our sponsors help us get down the road,” said Muratori.
She noted that when they work with the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo or Sul Ross Exes, proceeds, after expenses, go to their scholarship funds.
“This ain’t your daddy’s roping, it’s your momma’s roping. We run it tight, and we have a lot of fun,” said Muratori.
For more information about West Texas Chivo Chasers, call Muratori at 432-386-6879.
