Beef business goes the extra mile

While many businesses join each year to do good for people in need, few can say that they provide 90% of their profits for a special cause.
Far West Texas Cattle Co. of Alpine provides customers with high quality, locally grown beef from Marfa, Alpine, and surrounding areas. Co-owner Deborah Willbanks, who retired in 2019, has lived in Marfa for eight years, and owns a ranch where she keeps steers and cows.
The company began operating in late summer of 2020.
“The original idea, and it is still the idea, is that we would provide an excellent ranch-to-table product, and then we would use the proceeds to feed people around the world,” said Willbanks.
Ninety percent of all profits go directly to worthwhile causes - an organization in Lebanon that helps Syrian refugees, along with the neediest Lebanese people. There is an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and part of the profits also directly benefits the orphans there.
Far West Texas Cattle Co. offers three options for subscribers. First is a kitchen box with meats typically cooked in the kitchen, such as hamburger and roasts. Then there is a grill box with meats such as steaks, and finally, a combination box.
The meat is derived from a traditionally finished and grass-fed product. The latter is obtained in conjunction with Dixon Water Foundation of Marfa. The Alpine store does not keep regular office hours, but normally opens the third week of every month so customers can pick up their beef orders.
Willbanks works closely with the Marfa Food Pantry, and would like to get plugged in with the Food Pantry in Marathon.
The company positive reviews by pleased customers from all over the country. Not surprisingly, many of them say they cannot find such high-quality meats in the grocery store. Willbanks is proud to say that the beef was raised locally, and she can even say how the cattle were fed their entire lives, what care was given, and that there were little chemical interventions.
The future looks bright for Far West Texas Cattle Co.
“We are just moving toward being a local source for quality, sustainable farming,” said Willbanks. “The butter will be first, but eventually we want to make some cheeses and yogurts, and be able to provide local, quality products.”
Willbanks just bought four new dairy cows, and they are all expecting, so there will be fresh milk in the spring. She hopes to make a small batch of artisan butter from locally grown herbs, and will be partnering with a local farm. She also has plans to be at the Alpine Farmer’s Market this summer.
“The strange thing is that we live in the middle of ranch country, and we have the best beef operations in our backyard, but we don’t even know where it comes from!” Willbanks exclaimed. “The traditionally finished product is taken from the ranchers right here, and I think that is really important. The product is local, and its very well taken care of from a holistic, healthy perspective.”
