City, AISD welcome new members

The results are in, and both the Alpine City Council and Alpine ISD Board of Trustees will say howdy to some new faces.
In the May 1 elections, 278 voters cast ballots in the city face-offs, and 163 in the AISD contests.
In the city matchups, Judy Stokes challenged incumbent Maria Curry for the Ward 1 position and prevailed, receiving 128 votes to 49 for Curry. In Ward 5, Jerry Johnson tallied 67 votes to 34 for Tracy Cash.
Sara Tandy ran unopposed in Ward 3, and had previously been declared elected.
After the results were in, Stokes said, “While I was campaigning, I listened to complaints on porches and in front yards, and the new council will address those in upcoming months.”
Johnson thanked his supporters, saying, “I’m looking forward to serving the residents of Ward 5 and the citizens of Alpine.”
In the AISD Board of Trustees election, Nichole Ahrens and Monty Kimball went head-to-head for the Single Member Dist. 3 spot, and Ahrens took the seat with 67 votes to 34 for Kimball. In Dist. 4 Jimmy Morris beat incumbent Rachel Carvajal, with 52 votes to just 10 for Carvajal.
In Dist. 1, incumbent Eddie Natera ran unopposed, and had previously been declared elected.
“I appreciate the confidence you have in me to do what is in the best interest of the kids and the school district,” Ahrens said later. “For those I had the chance to talk to, thank you for sharing your concerns and ideas with me. I will strive to do what I can to make your voices heard.”
Morris also recognized his constituents, saying, “Thank you to all the folks who voted for and supported me. I look forward to getting to work with the superintendent and the Alpine ISD school board.”
The city will swear in its members on Monday, May 10, at 2 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. The AISD swearing in will take place at the next regular Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the AISD administration building.
