In & Out celebrates 15 years

Summer is here, and for Big Bend homeowners, that means it’s also yard work season.
Beautiful landscaping improves curb appeal and gratifies homeowners, and they’re getting out their outdoor equipment to make their yards and landscapes as appealing as possible. And In & Out Rental in Alpine is there to help it happen.
Locally owned by Roger and Mary Criddle for 15 years, In & Out has everything to do the job, and is an exclusive STIHL dealer. STIHL is the number one selling brand of handheld outdoor power equipment in the country, along with the number one selling chainsaw in the world. Stihl offers a complete line of battery powered outdoor power equipment, wet and dry vacuums, trimmers, brush cutters, blowers and sprayers, edgers, hedge trimmers, pole pruners, and more. Alpine resident Catryna Rodriguez, who goes by Cat, has been the general manager for nine years, and does everything from mechanics to bookkeeping. Rodriguez said the most popular equipment at In & Out are the trimmers, which can be purchased or rented, along with the Bobcat skid steers and excavators.
She explained, “The skid steer is a large earth mover - a big tractor - and it has a front-end loader, like a big pan bucket, to scoop up dirt. You can level ground with it.”
Besides providing the best brands in the business for tough jobs, there are also fun, outdoorsy items such as the popular YETI coolers, and In & Out carries most of the YETI line. Austin-based YETI specializes in ice chests, vacuum-insulated stainless-steel drinkware, soft coolers, and related accessories, all popular with hunting and fishing enthusiasts.
The company also repairs small engines for equipment such as lawnmowers and push trimmers. Currently, there are local specials on all YETI items, along with compressors and generators which are 20-40% off.
From the dedicated staff, to the quality of the STIHL line of products, In & Out of Alpine has everything the customer needs to get the job done quickly and efficiently. STIHL is also a proud sponsor of Independent We Stand, a nationwide movement supporting independently owned businesses and the role they serve in local economies.
The STIHL name stands for more than power tools. It stands for hard work, American-built pride, and the support of independent businesses like In & Out.
Employees like Rodriguez strive to achieve customer satisfaction in all facets of the business.
“I love my customers! I like teaching them new things, and what our equipment can do,” Rodriguez exclaimed. “I know we are highly rated online on Google and on the STIHL website. We strive to have really good customer service, and to please the customer.”
