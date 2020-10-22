Bucks trounce Coyotes at homecoming

The Fightin’ Bucks opened District play on Oct. 16 to a packed house at Sul Ross State University’s Jackson Field on homecoming night for the Bucks.
A parade and bonfire on Thursday set the tone for the team and fans. A tradition like no other in West Texas, the bonfire symbolizes lighting the way forward.
The Bucks wasted no time in the first half of the game. Alpine’s defense held the Tornillo Coyotes to a three-and-out on their first series, then scored the first touchdown of the game on their first possession. Junior quarterback Jayden Canaba scored on a 16-yard run. The Bucks were up 7-0 with only 3:18 gone in the first quarter.
The Coyotes came right back with a touchdown of their own, scoring in just three plays on a 50-yard pass. The pass on the two-point try fell incomplete, leaving the Bucks in the lead, 7-6.
Just when the game looked like it would be a good one, the Bucks went on a 60-0 run. Canaba completed three passes on four attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior running back Allen Vargas led the Bucks in rushing with 106 total yards and three touchdowns.
The Bucks racked up 60 points, with touchdowns by junior Aiden Morrissey, senior Brady Crump, senior Blake Billings, and sophomores Oscar Velasquez and Aiden Garcia.
Morrissey rushed for over 40 yards, Crump had 48 receiving yards, and Billings had 15 yards rushing and 21 yards receiving.
Junior defensive player Shaun Foster intercepted the ball in the second quarter, and ran it back, scoring the only defensive touchdown.
The Bucks won the game 67-6, and are 1-0 in District.
The Bucks will travel to Crane on Friday, Oct. 23, for their annual showdown against the Golden Cranes, also 1-0 in District play. This game almost always determines the eventual district champion, and this year looks like it will be no exception. The winner will definitely hold the District advantage.
“I’m really excited for the challenge, and I’m ready to go,” said Canaba. “We’d definitely like to put up some numbers on the offensive side. Our goal is to keep the ball out of their hands because they have such a good offense. We have to them out of possession, and put our numbers up.”
Billings summed it up, saying, “We are the underdog, so we don’t get much respect. We just have to focus on the work of the day, and then have something to prove on Friday night.”
The game will be played in Crane, with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.