Sunshine House carries on

Though the coronavirus has kept the Sunshine House front door locked tight for months, its staff and volunteers continue to provide vital services to the community.
Dedicated volunteers delivered 257 Thanksgiving meals last week, and Sunshine House Angel Trees have sprung up in Alpine at Porter’s on Second Street and Morrison True Value, waiting for caring citizens to contribute small gifts for seniors in need. And although the dining room is closed indefinitely, people can still get a takeout meal at the back door.
Sunshine House served 168 meals the last day the dining room was open, then Brewster County went into lockdown. Director Judy Ford explained that some who weren’t already getting Meals on Wheels couldn’t make it to the grocery store during lockdown, and their families weren’t able to bring food to them.
“We were getting three or four new clients a week, and still are,” said Ford.
Then on Aug. 3 Marathon was added to the Meals on Wheels route, with 35-40 clients a day there, in addition to the increase in Alpine. Volunteers now deliver on 11 routes in Alpine, Marathon, and Sunny Glen, and provide around 250 meals a week, including 45 or so for takeout.
Camaraderie was a big part of the attraction at the senior center, where many gathered each morning for coffee and conversation, while others met for lunchtime meals. Some now pick up meals out back, then meet at a park to eat and talk.
Ford noted interaction was also an issue with home-delivered meals, since COVID-19 restrictions keep volunteers from entering the homes.
“Our home delivery people have really missed the little bit of conversation every day,” she said. “We still holler in at them, and we want them to reply and say they’re okay. We put the food by the door, but we don’t have that interaction anymore.”
Many wonder whether the popular senior center will ever reopen, and Ford admits it may be a while.
“It’s such a seesaw. I was ready to start thinking that maybe we could open, then numbers went up again. I’m ready for it to end, along with everyone else,” she said.
Ford thanked the community for being so supportive, saying, “We couldn’t do without them. We appreciate everything they can do to make life better for our clients and our neighbors.”
To contribute to the Angel Tree effort, visit Porter’s on Second Street or Morrison True Value, select a tag, purchase something from the list on the tag, and take it to the Sunshine House Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., by Friday, Dec. 18. Gifts should be unwrapped.
To make a charitable donation, contact Ford at 432-837-5402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.