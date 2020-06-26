Abbott shuts down bars again

Gov. Greg Abbott this morning shut bars back down and scaled back restaurant capacity to 50%. He also shut down river-rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve.
Bars must close at noon today, and the reduction in restaurant capacity takes effect Monday, June 29.
He also announced the state was putting a pause on any future reopening, though none were scheduled, and the announcement did not affect businesses that were already allowed to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.