CASA brings cheer to children

With the help of Sul Ross State University and Out West Feed and Supply in Alpine, Frontier CASA brings Christmas cheer to the program’s children.
Frontier CASA Advocate Supervisor Naomi Aguilar noted that the organization serves abused and neglected children in Brewster, Jeff Davis, Presidio, Culberson, Hudspeth, Pecos, and Reeves counties.
Headquartered in Alpine, Frontier CASA also has an office in Fort Stockton in Pecos County, with plans to set up offices in the remaining five counties. There are 72 CASA programs in Texas, and Frontier CASA covers the largest area in the state.
“We now cover seven counties with a staff of three,” said Aguilar. “And last week, we delivered Christmas gifts to more than 70 children in our area, with the farthest away in Laredo.”
For the second consecutive year, the effort was sponsored by Sul Ross. Aguilar provided Kara O’Shaughnessy and her staff at the university with some names and needs, and they bought and wrapped gifts. And this year, Out West Feed and Supply decided to join in with an Angel Tree for the children. Lacy Lee Schniers from Out West worked closely with Aguilar, and together they gathered and loaded gifts.
“If I could use a thousand words to describe how grateful and thankful we are for the community to come together, I would,” said Aguilar. “I know that people have ordered from Out West online, people not even from this area who want to help. I can’t describe how thankful and blessed we are to have the communities come together and help out all these children. When we deliver the gifts, the smiles, how happy they are - it’s just priceless.”
CASA’s mission is to make sure all children have a safe and permanent home. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special advocates, and serves children who were removed from their homes because of drug abuse, domestic violence, abuse and neglect, sexual abuse, and everything in between. CASA is a non-profit organization that provides trained community volunteers to represent the child’s best interest in court.
Said Aguilar, “More than anything, I want the people to know, the communities to know, that we’re here. We’re trying to make sure all the children that we serve have a nice Christmas.”
