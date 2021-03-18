Alpine photographer clicks the shutter

For Alpine resident and photography lover Kim Morrow, capturing unforgettable moments with the camera has enabled her to pursue a lifelong passion that has enhanced her life and fulfilled her dreams.
Morrow enjoys taking snapshots of special moments that loved ones can cherish forever. Originally from Midland, Morrow moved to Alpine, where she met Alpine native and husband Shannon. The couple raised their three children, Mikayela, a 2020 Alpine High School graduate, and little ones Jessy and Irelyn.
Four years ago, Morrow launched her studio and portrait business, One Eye Shutter Photography.
“I had been working at the hospital for 10 years, and this is something I did on the side, so I left the job at the hospital to pursue this full-time,” said Morrow. “The hospital can be really stressful, so I just thought it was time to push through and just go full throttle with it.”
Shannon came up with the name as Kim had lost sight in one eye as a small child due to cancer, hence the name “One Eye” Shutter.
In 2010, Morrow entered a photo competition, and even had a photo selected by chief photographer of Texas Parks & Wildlife, Earl Nottingham, who chose it to be displayed on the department’s website.
Morrow’s portfolio includes excellent quality portraits for Alpine High School seniors, as well as for Marathon ISD. Last year she created banners for the Alpine high graduates to place on their vehicles, and many were a big hit, prominently displayed during the graduation parade in May. Morrow also lent her professional services to the high school Adopt a Senior program, taking pictures at no cost.
Morrow photographs some of the local youth sports groups, such as the Elite baseball and volleyball teams, as well as the Alpine Boxing Club. Before the coronavirus put everything on hold last year, she also made plaques for sponsors of Little League baseball and softball teams. Morrow maintains a home studio where she photographs babies and children, seniors in their caps and gowns, formal photos, and staff from Big Bend Regional Medical Center and Preventative Health Care Services. Daughters Jessy and Irelyn are also used as models for children’s photo shoots.
Although she is fully engaged and thoroughly passionate about her work, Morrow is always up for a challenge, and calls herself her own worst critic.
“I don’t see what everybody else sees,” she said. “I see every flaw, and even though everyone is happy with their photos, I am constantly tearing it apart wondering how I could have done better.”
For Morrow, photography is more than just a hobby, it is a lifelong endeavor that has brought joy and satisfaction into her life.
“I just appreciate what I get to do because I am lucky to be able to do what I do, considering that I am half blind. I don’t take that for granted,” said Morrow. “I love being able to tell a story. If I get to tell a story, then I am doing good.”
