Climbing Christmas Mountain

A drive to the top of the Christmas Mountains range, located in south Brewster County, is not for the faint of heart. It’s the only unpaved, four-wheel drive road open to the public in Brewster County with major elevation gains of almost 2,000 feet.
The summit sits at 5,728 feet, towering over the valleys below, offering views well past Santa Elena Canyon into Mexico. The small range, at 9,269 acres, is owned by Texas State University System. Traffic is managed by Terlingua Ranch, the sprawling 200,000-acre property owners association adjacent to the range and bordering Big Bend National Park.
Day passes to access the strictly monitored range must be reserved and picked up through Terlingua Ranch Headquarters, located about 15 miles down Terlingua Ranch Road off Highway 118.
There are two time slots available, 8 a.m.-noon, or noon-4 p.m. and only one party is permitted to ascend at each time slot.
Ten-ply tires and experience driving over rough terrain are recommended. Stretches of limestone rubble alternate with sharp igneous gravel on the narrow three-and-a-half-mile road. Tight turns up multiple switchbacks offer no cushion between the vehicle and mountain ledge. It takes about an hour to get to the top by car, although hiking is also an option. A good hiker can make the roundtrip in about three hours.
The road was originally bulldozed to access a fluorspar deposit near the peak. Mine tailings and the foundation of the mine manager’s house, along with some rusty old bedsprings, are all that remain of that endeavor.
The mountains are now used for academic research, with theses covering biology, botany, ecology, geology, culture, and history. Each year, research findings are shared at the Christmas Mountains Research Symposium, hosted by Terlingua Ranch Lodge and open to the public. The symposium extends beyond the Christmas Mountains, to include research on the greater Chihuahuan Desert ecosystems of Texas and Mexico.
The time of year can affect the summit experience. During a summer monsoon, wildflower blooms, and flowering bushes dot the landscape, but views can be hazy.
Terlingua Ranch resident and part-time reservations clerk Bill Brown suggests wintertime for best long-distance views.
“Things are crisper in winter. There’s less moisture, less dust in the air,” he said.
Brown has made the trip dozens of times, and has noticed an eerie phenomenon.
“I’ve never seen a rabbit or deer when I’ve gone up,” he said.
Jack rabbits, cottontails and deer are common throughout the Big Bend, and Brown usually catches a glimpse of one during his extensive explorations.
He suspects the active mountain lion population in the Christmas Mountains is keeping things quieter there.
