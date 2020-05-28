Yard of the Month kicks off in Alpine

There’s no place like home, and now that summer is right around the corner, having a beautiful front yard enhances not only neighborhood curb appeal, but also supports the city in its efforts to beautify Alpine.
Now residents and businesses have even more incentive to maintain their yards with welcoming appeal for neighbors and visitors. The City of Alpine’s Code Compliance Department recently announced a citywide contest for both residents and businesses who take pride in their well-kept yards, for its new Yard of the Month contest.
The contest runs from May through September, and each month a winner will be chosen from each of the city’s five wards. Each winner will receive a $50 gift certificate, and be eligible for the grand prize, a $100 gift card to be awarded in September to two lucky winners.
Nominations for the best kept yard are accepted until the 15th of each month, and the grand prize winners will be recognized and awarded a certificate along with their gift card during the first city council meeting in October. Monthly winners will be announced, and photographs listed in the city’s news bulletin, as well as on its code enforcement website.
“Part of code enforcement is working with citizens and trying to abate violations, rather than writing tickets,” said Director of Building Services David Hale. “For the most part, it helps with people taking an interest in the city and what they are doing in keeping things clean, so it is a two-way street. It helps Code Enforcement, and it keeps Alpine beautiful.”
City employees are not eligible for the contest, and businesses are encouraged to take part.
Hale added, “We encourage businesses to participate because they are part of the city as well, and we want them to try to keep Alpine beautiful too.”
Judging criteria include common sense practices such as yards free of litter, junk, and debris, but also having aesthetically pleasing yards that are freshly mowed and trimmed and bushes and trees that are well kept. Homes that boast creative yard décor such as potted plants, flowers, hanging baskets, and outdoor artwork are a bonus, and will be given extra consideration in the judging.
Hale said citizens are encouraged to vote, and Code Enforcement Officer Tony Kettani makes a final count and decision. It will become an annual event, and he thinks June and July will have even more citizens taking part in the contest.
“Basically, what Code Enforcement wants to do is provide a positive customer service experience for all the residents,” said Hale. “I think this program allows us to engage with the community, and to let them know that we are here, and we want to help.”
To vote for Yard of the Month, email codeenforcement@ci.alpine.tx.us, visit the Building Services Department at 309 West Sul Ross Avenue, or call Tony Kettani at 432-837-3281.
