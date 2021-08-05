City to monitor illegal dumping violators

Illegal dumping and a proposed noise ordinance topped the City of Alpine’s regularly scheduled council meeting on Aug. 3.
Council, Ward 2, Chris Rodriguez brought up the issue of illegal dumping, specifically old tires being discarded and posing health risks, and Mayor Andy Ramos continued to voice his concerns about residents placing old mattresses by the dumpsters. He noted the problem was getting out of hand, and urged the council to discuss the issue further.
Council, Ward 3, Sara Tandy, said it was difficult to cite violators without knowing who they were, and Council, Ward 5, Jerry Johnson suggested the issue be tabled until council comes up with solutions.
Johnson said in previous years the city had a gravel truck that would pick up items every Saturday, and he also suggested not charging fees for residents to discard items at the landfill. Interim City Manager Megan Antrim said and Environmental Services Coordinator Adelina Beall recently met to discuss the problems, and said they would put together an education program to address dumping and recycling issues to inform the public.
Antrim then said the city would start using surveillance cameras to monitor violators.
“Cameras will start going up, and we will cite you if we catch you,” she said Antrim.
Rodriguez then made a motion to table the issue for the next meeting, and council approved unanimously.
Next up was an information only item regarding the proposed noise ordinance. Antrim said Police Chief Robert Martin and the Police Department had been receiving complaints from residents about loud music, emanating from outdoor music venues and residences. Antrim said City Tourism Director Chris Ruggia and Martin would work on the proposed noise ordinance, and requested feedback from council.
“The city is trying to bring in the musicians, and bring in that type of tourism and events,” said Antrim. “So we do it strictly or not? We need to come up with a happy medium.”
Referring to music decibels, Ramos agreed with Antrim and said there would be talks with Ruggia and Martin, and added, “If we lower it too much, then we start losing the tourists, and that is HOT money also.”
Antrim said that as the proposed ordinance nears completion, it will be placed on the agenda for a first reading.
Rodriguez suggested a possible meeting with owners of establishments who frequently bring in live bands, and Ruggia said he met with the city’s music advisory board to obtain feedback.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers and via Zoom videoconference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.