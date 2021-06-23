"I am grateful for every precious moment life offers me. It allows me to see the miracle in each experience." - Emmanuel Dagher
Patrick “Trey” Anthony Ward, loving son, left us on June 4, 2021, to join his heavenly Father. Since his birth on Feb. 9, 1993, in Odessa, Texas, Trey shared his wisdom, curiosity, and passion for life with all he encountered. The impact of his presence continues to echo in all our lives and inspires us to live with conviction and purpose.
Trey’s hard work ethic and hands-on skills made it look effortless as he always had many entrepreneurial ventures running at once. He also played as hard as he worked. Trey’s wanderlust spirit took him many places.
He could be found exploring the wild land, jumping in unison with the beat of a song at a music festival, or sitting serenely looking to the sky at the side of a pond. His heart embraced each adventure and filled with joy, no matter how simple the moment.
Trey was preceded in death by his grandparents Ruben and Jesusita “Susie” Portillo of Alpine, Texas; great-grandparents Rafael and Francisca Navarrette and Salvador and Eliza Hernandez of Alpine; Florentino “Tino” Portillo of Phoenix, Ariz.; and uncle Danny Chavarria of Alpine.
He is survived by his mother Jessica Portillo-Chavez (Johnny) of Alpine; sister Lilliana Portillo-Relethford (Flinn) of Denver, Colo.; brother Jesse James Portillo Ward of San Antonio, Texas; aunts Joann Molinar (Edmundo) of Odessa, Abigail Munoz (Louie) of Weatherford, Ester Miranda (Joe) of Alpine; uncle Miguel Portillo (Yvonne) of Whittier, Calif.; best friend Keith Baeza and his family Manuel and Rene Baeza of Las Cruces, N.M.; and numerous cousins, great uncles, and great aunts.
Trey’s Rosary was recited on June 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, conducted by the Guadalupanas. Service followed on June 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, followed by graveside services at Holy Angels Cemetery, officiated by Father Joe Raj.
In remembrance of Trey as an avid animal lover, memorials in the form of
donations may be made in Trey’s name to Lucky Two Times Animal Sanctuary
and Advocacy Programs in Fort Stockton, Texas, or a Humane Society of your
choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.