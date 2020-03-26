Pecos League continues to move forward

While the sports world has gone into hibernation, the Alpine o6 Cowboys are still looking forward to June, or possibly later, to play their 10-week season. Over the past few weeks, they’ve hired a new pitching coach and met with potential host families for incoming players.
The Cowboys have begun to defend their 2019 Pecos League title, and Sean Persky, the Manager of the Year last season, will return in 2020.
On March 5 the Cowboys announced that they had hired Persky’s former Alpine teammate, Cam Carney, to be the pitching coach this summer. Carney joined the Cowboys back in 2016, and was part of the starting rotation throughout 2017 and 2018.
The Niagara Falls, New York native came back during a Fourth of July series last season to hang out with his friends and throw out the ceremonial first pitch on July 2. He is one of many New Yorkers who have played for Alpine over the last several seasons. Former Cowboys manager Ryan Stevens has coached full-time at Divison III schools in the Empire State for the last seven years, and has been recruiting recent graduates and sending them out west ever since. Now every Cowboys roster has guys who sound funny when they pronounce the letter R.
“So far we’ve been blessed in this Tri-County area that no one has gotten sick or tested positive,” Cowboys General Manager Kristin Cavness said Tuesday. “There’s nothing out there scheduled right now, so hopefully the Cowboys can bring the economy back.”
In a March 17 Facebook post, the Pecos League stated, “Right now, we are keeping our schedule intact, and will make decisions in the first week of May as to where things are. Hopefully, situations improve in the next two months with public gatherings. We fully intend to have a season, and will move the season back as needed to comply with local government ordinances regarding the coronavirus disease.”
“I think we’re going to have an excellent team,” Cavness added. “Sean, Derek Pollacchi [assistant general manager], and Ryan have worked hard to put together another great roster.”
Entering its 10th season, the Pecos League has expanded from six teams in Alpine and New Mexico to 14 teams across six states in 2020. This year the Cowboys are scheduled to be in a division with seven other teams.
“There always seems to be one team that isn’t competitive,” Cavness said. “Commissioner Andrew Dunn does a good job of hiring coaches that can recruit. Competition is good for all of us.”
