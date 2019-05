Cavness to finish rodeo career in Abilene

Some of the personalized, spray painted spaces on the Alpine High School student parking lot stick out more than others. Ithzel Dominguez’s says in bold lettering, “If you’re reading this, I’m late.”

Senior Madison Cavness will park atop her bright red spot with the o6 Kokernot Ranch logo on it for the final time this week. After graduating on Friday, the great-great granddaughter of Herbert Kokernot will begin her second year as the Cowboys Cowgirl - the master of ceremonies and head usher at games played at the ballpark her family built. Her mother, Kristin, is the team’s general manager.