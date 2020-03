Coronavirus cancels sports

Sophomore Jodie Vaughn returned to the pitching rubber for her third game in two days on March 11 in Tucson, Arizona. With a five inning, 9-0 victory over Roosevelt University at the spring break tournament, the Lady Lobos improved to 13-5 this season.

Vaughn was once again the ace of the Sul Ross State University staff with an 8-3 record, 59 strikeouts, and a 2.25 ERA. Alpine's own Annika Canaba played every game last year as a freshman and was simply explosive in 2020. She was hitting .527 with four home runs and 25 RBI before it all just stopped. No more softball. No more sports at many other NCAA schools across America.