Trinidad forfeits, Alpine takes division title

A great regular season came to a sudden and bizarre end for Alpine Sunday afternoon as the finale in the biggest series of the year became a mere exhibition. Players received word before the game that Trinidad had decided not to travel to Alpine for a scheduled five-game series this week. The Triggers have reportedly run out of travel funds.

Their forfeiture of the final five games on the schedule gave the Cowboys their third straight Mountain Division title. Unlike the first two that were clear-cut celebrations on the field, Sunday ended in a 9-3 win by Garden City. The Wind briefly congratulated each other, then had to pack up their stuff and endure a post-game ceremony at Kokernot Field.