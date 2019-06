Buck 7-on-7 advances to Sonora

No one in their right mind would have called Saturday in Alpine football weather. Yet as temperatures hit triple digits on the artificial turf at Buck Stadium, two rival 7-on-7 touch football teams battled it out all day.

Because of a nearby cancelled tournament, both Alpine and Crane qualified for the State tournament in College Station Thursday through Saturday, June 27-29, after winning semifinal contests. The Bucks' coaches expected to flip a coin or play rock-paper-scissors for the championship and get out of the brutal desert sun - normal traditions during the casual summer league.