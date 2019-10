Middle schoolers sweep Fort Stockton

Just steps away from Alpine Middle School, Buck Stadium is actually more of a home field for the two teams of 12-to-14-year old Fightin’ Bucks than the varsity stars down the road.

Some years the seventh grade football team enjoys more success than the eighth grade, and this season the younger team is 2-2 and scoring more points than the 1-3 eighth graders at the mid-point of the schedule. Yet everyone is encouraged when they think about playing on the same team in a couple of years.