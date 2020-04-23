Carroll resigns head coach position

After five seasons at the helm of the Lobos men's basketball program, Clif Carroll has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in an announcement on April 20. Carroll will begin his new position May 4.
"Clif Carroll turned around the Sul Ross Men's Basketball program, and brought us tremendous success," said Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler. "Hosting the conference tournament three times, competing in the tournament four times, and winning the championship in a period of five years is unprecedented.”
Carroll leaves Sul Ross with a record of 78-56, and is the all-time wins leader in program history. He collected his 73rd Sul Ross career win in a 93-89 conference victory at UMHB on Feb. 6, surpassing former head coach Doug Davalos.
Carroll is a four-time ASC West Coach of the Year recipient. He received the honor during his first three seasons (2015-2018), and once again this past year after leading the Lobos to another American Southwest Conference West title, his third in five seasons.
Carroll and the 2017-18 Lobos won the ASC title, Sully's first since the 2004-05 campaign.
Interim Athletics Director Butch Worley recommended to Kibler that Xavier Webb be named interim head men’s basketball coach, and Kibler concurred.
Worley said the department hopes to have a new, fulltime athletics director in place by early summer.
Webb, a former player turned assistant coach under Carroll, is a familiar name to Sul Ross. A native of Riverton, Wyoming, at Sul Ross Webb was named cum laude upon graduation, earned ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team and Academic-All-Conference honors in 2017, and was named a 2017 recipient of the ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor.
Webb was a member of the 2015-16 ASC West Division championship team as a junior, and earned All-West Division honors as a senior.
Following his playing career, Webb served two seasons as assistant men's basketball coach at Wayland Baptist University. He returned to Sul Ross in 2019 as full time assistant coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.