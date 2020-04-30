Downing to step into coaching spot

Macey Downing has spent the last two years teaching in an Alpine Middle School science classroom. But beginning in the fall she's going to be spending a lot more time in the gymnasium. This month she was recruited to coach seventh and eighth grade girls volleyball, and assist with the high school girls basketball team as well.
Downing played high school basketball in El Paso, but said her biggest strength is how she was raised.
“The only experience has been being a coaches kid my entire life,” said Downing. “I grew up in athletics.”
Four years ago, Downing’s mother, Maria Kennedy, was named the athletic director for the El Paso Independent School District. Downing taught high school science in El Paso for six years before she, her husband, and two children relocated to Alpine in 2018.
“My kids are a little bit older now,” said Downing. “I always wanted to coach, but between my husband’s schedule and being there for the kids, it was never an option.”
Downing still sees herself as a teacher first, but she’s excited to take on athletics in the afternoons and evenings.
“I’m working on my masters in leadership at UT-Permian Basin,” she added. “So I think being a coach only helps me in achieving all these goals.”
Downing is filling needs caused by recent coaching vacancies. Alpine ISD Athletic Director John Fellows has not yet named replacements for the high school girls basketball and softball head coaching positions.
