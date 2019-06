Cowboys continue winning ways

Even though the Cowboys are off to a 16-3 start, things haven’t just come easily for the best team in the Pecos League.

Tuesday afternoon took the cake as Alpine headed to extra innings after an unbelievable sequence led to an Andrew Click bases-loaded walk. The previously dominant Cowboys closer hit Roswell pinch-hitter Pete Yorgen twice with pitches. Yet both times the home plate umpire said he had made no attempt to evade the ball, and was called back to continue the at-bat. The rage from Yorgen was bad enough after the first call, and when the official did it again, the entire Invaders' bench wanted his head.