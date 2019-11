Bucks fumble away title

“That was the first game I've gone into and played where both teams didn’t say a word of trash talk,” senior quarterback Aaron Fellows said. “We both played the game how it was supposed to be played. It was a clean, physical football game.”

The ride stopped on Saturday in Andrews for the Fightin’ Bucks. This week was different than all the previous ones as Alpine tried to make history on a bright afternoon at the Mustang Bowl. Yet the school’s first Area title since 2001 eluded them in a 36-21 loss to Friona.