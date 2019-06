Cowboys win in the rain

Opening night at Kokernot Field turned into a race against Mother Nature as the Cowboys squeezed in an 8-3 win in four and a half innings on June 4.

Mark Traylor appeared to strike out on purpose at the end of the fourth inning as the raindrops grew thicker and the lightning crawled over the Davis Mountains into Alpine. Teammates cheered on starting pitcher Jake Binder as he hurried through the top of the fifth until the umpires couldn’t ignore the sheets of rain. In a league trying to play 64 games in a little over two months, every game is crucial.