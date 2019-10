Mountain Ramble draws 500 runners

“It's more mentally tough,” Lady Buck runner Nora Hillery said on Saturday after the girls varsity cross country race. “Your legs can usually keep going, but your brain shuts down right when you start sprinting at the beginning.”

A beautiful day greeted around 500 runners from over 20 schools at the Paisano Baptist Encampment on Oct. 5. A big crowd of supporters also strolled around the grounds at the fourth annual Big Bend Mountain Ramble. Alpine head coach Cory Cason was grateful to all the community, parent, and student volunteers that made such a pleasant event possible.