Bucks gear up for new season

It’s back to school time, but before the classrooms are filled at Alpine High School, the Buck Pit will be the site of lesson one on midnight of Aug. 1. That’s when the Lady Bucks volleyball team hosts the first official practice of the 2019-2020 academic calendar.

The perennial District champions also captured a Bi-District playoff game last fall in their first season under the direction of head Coach Megan Fellows. They host the late night introduction in their gym just days before they travel to their first scrimmages and games of the season.