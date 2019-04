Lady Lobos on a roll

Before dropping the series finale against Concordia University on April 6, the Sul Ross softball team won seven in a row and moved up to fifth in the American Southwest Conference standings.

A team of mostly freshmen has found a groove this spring, spearheaded by Jodie Vaughn who recently arrived from Seminole High School and has started 19 of the 31 Lady Lobos' games. She leads the conference in innings pitched and is second with 94 strikeouts.