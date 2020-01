Bucks swamp Blue Devils at home

With a fast-break attack throughout the first half on Tuesday, the Alpine boys basketball team ran away against Presidio. They led 45-16 at the mid-way point, and cruised to a 72-42 win. All but one Fightin’ Buck scored as everyone got their turn playing hero.

It was hard to believe that they were the same team that only mustered nine points in the first quarter at Kermit back on Jan. 17. The Bucks battled from behind Friday before briefly capturing the lead in the fourth quarter. Multiple game winners wouldn’t fall in the closing minutes, however, and Alpine lost their District opener 62-60.