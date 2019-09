Bucks take home opener

The first of five Friday nights at Bucks Stadium this season was a triumph over Tornillo, 55-28, despite some rain. It was a very fine debut for Aaron Fellows at quarterback, but also marked a big moment for players stepping in to new and important roles, especially on the offense.

Junior Isaiah Nunez caught the first and last touchdowns of the night from two different quarterbacks, and snagged 110 receiving yards. Senior Mario Hernandez rushed for 131 yards on 12 carries, and scored twice. He would have had a touchdown on a kickoff return as well if it had not been called back on a penalty.